Taylor Swift releasing new album in November

Lindsay Maizland , TEGNA 10:12 AM. MST August 23, 2017

Taylor Swift finally broke the news on Wednesday that she is releasing a new album, "Reputation," on November 10. Her first single will drop on Thursday night, according to a post on Swift's Twitter.

 

The announcement comes after Swift posted cryptic videos on her Twitter account this week.

On Monday, she posted a video of a snake tail. Then, the following day, she posted another video of a snake. And then, just three hours before announcing her new album, she posted a third video. 

 

Many were speculating that Swift would announce an album release after she deleted all content off of her social media accounts last week.

 

 

 

