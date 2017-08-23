Taylor Swift releasing new album in November

Taylor Swift finally broke the news on Wednesday that she is releasing a new album, "Reputation," on November 10. Her first single will drop on Thursday night, according to a post on Swift's Twitter.
The announcement comes after Swift posted cryptic videos on her Twitter account this week.
On Monday, she posted a video of a snake tail. Then, the following day, she posted another video of a snake. And then, just three hours before announcing her new album, she posted a third video.
Many were speculating that Swift would announce an album release after she deleted all content off of her social media accounts last week.
