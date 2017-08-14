KPNX
Protesters pull down Confederate statue in North Carolina

Associated Press , TEGNA 6:01 PM. MST August 14, 2017

Protesters in North Carolina have toppled a long-standing statue of a Confederate soldier.

Activists on Monday evening used a rope to pull down the monument outside a Durham courthouse. Video footage posted online shows protesters — some white, some black — kicking the crumpled bronze statue as dozens of people in the crowd cheered and chanted.

The Durham protest was in response to a white nationalist rally held in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend. Authorities say one woman was killed Saturday after one of the white nationalists drove his car into a group of peaceful counterprotesters.

 

 

A United Daughters of the Confederacy website says the Confederate Soldiers Monument was erected in 1924.

 

 

 

 

