New Yorker: Scaramucci calls reporter, goes on expletive-filled rant

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci talks with the media outside the White House in Washington, DC on July 25, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / TASOS KATOPODIS (Photo credit should read TASOS KATOPODIS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

Anthony Scaramucci, the new White House communications director, called a reporter Wednesday night over "leaked" information and threatened to fire the entire White House communications staff, according to The New Yorker.

Ryan Lizza, the Washington correspondent for The New Yorker, revealed details about the expletive-filled call in a story published late Thursday afternoon.

Lizza wrote that Scaramucci wanted him to reveal how he learned that Scaramucci was having dinner at the White House with the president, the First Lady, Sean Hannity, and former Fox News executive Bill Shine.

Scaramucci, according to Lizza, then unloaded on White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon.

At one point he called Priebus a "paranoid schizophrenic," Lizza described.

You can read details about the full conversation on The New Yorker's website.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA