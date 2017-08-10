Near tragedy when car crosses tracks before train

A car plowed through a railroad crossing barrier in Poland as a high-speed train approached. (Photo: Screenshot of AP video)

WARSAW, POLAND (AP) - The driver of a Volkswagen and three passengers barely escaped tragedy after their car plowed through a railroad crossing barrier in Poland as a high-speed train approached.

The train hit the back of the car just as it managed to cross the tracks, but nobody inside was injured.

The incident occurred late Monday evening in Koszalin, northern Poland, and was captured on video by the Polish state railway company, PKP.

The footage shows the barriers coming down and seconds later the car approaching, the driver apparently unaware of its presence and driving straight through it.

Police said the driver was a 48-year-old local woman who was slapped with a fine of 500 zlotys ($140).

© 2017 Associated Press