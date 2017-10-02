NBC News Special Report on Las Vegas shooting

Police form a perimeter around the road leading to the Mandalay Hotel (background) after a gunman killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 others when he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 2, 2017. (Photo: MARK RALSTON, This content is subject to copyright.)

NBC - A gunman opened fire on thousands of concertgoers jamming the Las Vegas Strip, killing at least 50 and wounding 400 more.

Chaos ensued as the panicked crowd scrambled for cover or simply ducked to avoid the onslaught from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The massacre Sunday night ended when police stormed a 32nd-floor hotel room overlooking the concert and the shooter, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, killed himself, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.

