Magnitude-5.7 earthquake strikes off Northern California coast, USGS reports

The U.S. Geological Survey has reported a magnitude 5.7 earthquake off the coast of Northern California Friday night.
The epicenter was a little more than 200 miles away from Ferndale, California, beneath the Pacific Ocean.
The quake was recorded around 12:50 p.m. local time at a depth of 9 kilometers.
The moderate quake was strong enough that some on the coast reported feeling the shaking.
The National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said a tsunami is not expected.
