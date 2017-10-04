Las Vegas shooting: Marilou Danley's relatives speak out

This undated photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Marilou Danley, 62. Danley was met at the airport by FBI agents on Tuesday night. (Photo: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The sisters of Marilou Danley — Stephen Paddock's girlfriend — said they believe the Las Vegas shooter sent her out of the country so she wouldn’t interfere with his plans to kill nearly 60 people, Australian media reported Wednesday.

It came as Danley, 62, was met at Los Angeles International Airport by FBI agents on Tuesday night after flying from Manila, in the Philippines, multiple media outlets reported. They said she travels on an Australian passport.

Investigators named Danley as a “person of interest” in the investigation into the shooting deaths of at least 58 people by her boyfriend Steven Paddock, 64, at a music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night. The Associated Press put the death toll at 59.

Prior to Danley’s arrival in the U.S., Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said “we anticipate some information from her shortly.”

The Australian Associated Press reported that Danley was born in the Philippines and moved to Queensland in eastern Australia in the early 1980s. She left Australia for the U.S. in 1989, where she worked in casinos, it said.

Her two sisters, who live in Australia, were interviewed by the country's Channel 7 TV network. Their identities were concealed — their faces were obscured and their names withheld.

"I know that she don't know anything as well like us. She was sent away. She was away so that she will be not there to interfere with what he's planning," one sister who lives in Queensland told Channel 7.

"She didn't even know that she was going to the Philippines until Steve said 'Marilou I found you a cheap ticket to the Philippines'.

"He sent her away so that he can plan what he is planning without interruptions. In that sense, I thank him for sparing my sister's life. But that won't be to compensate the 59 peoples' lives.

"No one can put the puzzles together. No one except Marilou. Because Steve is not here to talk anymore, only Marilou can maybe help.”

She described her sister as "a good person and gentle soul," and said she "seemed madly in love with Steve."

"A mother, a grandmother, a sister, a friend," she said of Danley. "He done this solely himself."

Jordan Knights, an Australian nephew of Danley, said he was stunned by the massacre.

Knights, 23, who lives near Brisbane in Queensland, told Australia’s Channel 9 that he spent time in Las Vegas with Paddock and Danley a few months ago.

“It seemed like he just looked after my aunty and that was it,” he said.

He said that Paddock “didn’t seem like he was the type of guy to do that.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

© 2017 USATODAY.COM