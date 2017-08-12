KPNX
Kawasaki Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard

Suzanne Nuyen, TEGNA 2:25 PM. MST August 12, 2017

Kawasaki is recalling about 15,000 of their all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) due to a fire hazard. 

The company received 18 reports of fuel leakage from the fuel tap. Although no injuries have been reported, the leakage poses a fire hazard. 

The recall involves 2013-2017 KFX50 models and 2012-2017 KFX90 models. 

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Kawasaki for a free repair. Kawasaki can be reached toll-free at 866-802-9381 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday. More information on recalls can be found on their website

