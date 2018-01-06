'Coach' actor Jerry Van Dyke dies at 86

Jerry Van Dyke ,'Coach', at the TV Land and Nick at Nite Upfront in 'The Bat Cave' on Broadway in New York City on April 24, 2002. (Photo: Gabe Palacio/ImageDirect)

Jerry Van Dyke, the younger brother of Dick Van Dyke who struggled for decades to achieve his own stardom before clicking as the dim-witted sidekick in television's "Coach," has died in Arkansas. Jerry Van Dyke was 86.

Van Dyke's manager, John Castonia, said Van Dyke died Friday at his ranch in Hot Spring County. His wife, Shirley Ann Jones, was by his side. No cause was immediately known.

Until "Coach" came along in 1989, Van Dyke was best known to critics as the guy who had starred in one of television's more improbable sitcoms, 1965's "My Mother the Car."

RIP Jerry Van Dyke. Everyone loved Luther! pic.twitter.com/Fz4YQC7Zlv — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) January 6, 2018

After 'Coach,' Van Dyke appeared in several sitcoms, including 'Raising Hope' and 'My Name Is Earl.' Most recently, he appeared in the ABC show 'The Middle' alongside his brother Dick in 2015.

'The Middle' actress Patricia Heaton tweeted her condolences to Van Dyke's family on Saturday. "Much love to my wonderful TV dad jerryvandyke and condolences to my TV dad-in-law dickvandyke. Jerry, you were hilarious and terrifically talented - what an honor to be able to watch up close as you and your brother create your special magic. Rest In Peace Jerry..."

Contributing: TEGNA Staff

