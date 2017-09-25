CBO: 'Millions' would lose insurance in GOP's latest repeal plan

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks as Sen. Roy Blunt. Sen. John Barrasso, Senate Majority Whip Sen. John Cornyn, Sen. Bill Cassidy, and Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell listen during a news briefing at the Capitol September 19, 2017 (Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

The latest Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, commonly referred to as Obamacare, is in serious jeopardy now that a third Republican Senator has come out against the plan.

The news comes as a nonpartisan analysis found the measure would reduce health care insurance coverage for 'millions' of Americans.

The Congressional Budget Office and Joint Committee on Taxation reviewed the potential impacts of the Graham-Cassidy plan.

The CBO and JCT estimated that the legislation would reduce the on-budget deficit by at least $133 billion over the course of 10 years. However, the estimate also found the number of people with comprehensive health insurance would be reduced by millions.

Moments after the estimate was released, Sen. Susan Collins announced she would be a 'no' vote against the plan, joining Republicans John McCain and Rand Paul in opposition.

With all Democrats opposed to the bill, Republicans would only be able to have two 'no' votes for the bill to survive.

