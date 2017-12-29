'But It's Sunday': Comedian's video about Chick-fil-A goes viral

Greenville comedian Shama Mrema (Photo: Courtesy Brian French)

Shama Mrema’s favorite item on the Chick-fil-A menu is the spicy chicken deluxe, but when he gets a craving on Sunday, he’s out of luck because, as fans know, the restaurant is closed on Sundays.

So the South Carolina-based video director and stand-up comic made a video that both pays tribute to Chick-fil-A and laments its six-days-a-week operating schedule.

The video, titled “Chick-fil-A (But It’s Sunday),” was shot in one day outside the Cherrydale location of the restaurant and has gone viral on social media in less than a week. The video has generated more than 280,000 views and been shared more than 4,700 times on Mrema’s Facebook page. It was recently uploaded to Mrema’s YouTube channel, as well.

Mrema wrote the song last summer because he and one of his friends “always crave Chick-fil-A, or suggest going to Chick-fil-A on Sunday."

"Whether we were in a group of friends or just the two of us, one of us would shoot each other down: ‘Hey, you can’t go. They’re closed today',” Mrema said.

The three-minute, slow-jam-style ballad opens with the lines, “Chick-fil-A, I want you, I need you, but it’s Sunday.”

In the video, Mrema paces around the empty parking lot, stares at the drive-through menu board and peeks into the restaurant windows, singing “Would I like a sandwich? Nah, make it a meal. I broke my piggy bank, so Imma keep it real.”

He’s been a little surprised by the response to the video.

“I was thinking, ‘I hope people like it,’ but I was really shocked that people were commenting, ‘That’s my anthem,’ or tagging their friends. … Apparently, a lot of people drove to a Chick-fil-A on a Sunday and were really disappointed.”

Mrema isn’t planning to pay video tribute to any of his other favorite eateries. “I don’t want to be the restaurant-singer guy,” he said.

His next video, set to release next week, is a parody of master classes.

