Police have made an arrest in an active shooter situation at an Ohio high school Friday morning.

The Columbus Ohio Police tweeted, "SWAT made an arrest, gun taken, no injuries." That came shortly after they said they were responding to an active shooter situation.

*Please RT* UPDATE 9:15am: SWAT made an arrest, gun taken, no injuries. Excellent job by our officers! #TogetherIsBetter #CPD https://t.co/m4B8eYxNB1 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017

The active shooter was reported around 8:45 a.m. at Scioto High School outside of Columbus. Police advised people to avoid the area.

ACTIVE SHOOTER AT SCHOOL:An active shooter has been reported at Scioto High School@S. High St. Please stay out of the area.#CPD — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017

