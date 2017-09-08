KPNX
Close

Police: Arrest made in active shooter situation at Ohio high school

TEGNA , TEGNA 6:26 AM. MST September 08, 2017

Police have made an arrest in an active shooter situation at an Ohio high school Friday morning. 

The Columbus Ohio Police tweeted, "SWAT made an arrest, gun taken, no injuries." That came shortly after they said they were responding to an active shooter situation. 

 

 

The active shooter was reported around 8:45 a.m. at Scioto High School outside of Columbus. Police advised people to avoid the area. 

 

 

 

 

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories