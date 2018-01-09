7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Honduras

Tsunami warnings are in effect for parts of Central America after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Honduras on Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
USGS reports the quake happened about 27 miles east of Great Swan Island, Honduras.
Prelim M7.6 earthquake north of Honduras Jan-10 02:51 UTC, updates https://t.co/Z1l149Q5OQ— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) January 10, 2018
According to reports to the geological survey, the quake was felt in Honduras and parts of Belize and Mexico, including Cancun.
USGS has issued tsunami warnings for some coasts of Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico, the Cayman Islands and Jamaica.
