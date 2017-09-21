10 pumpkin spice products that should've never existed

Autumn Pumpkin Spice Latte (Photo: bhofack2)

Pumpkin spice season arrives sooner every year, with consumers finding pumpkin products on the shelves as early as August. Not only are the products arriving earlier, but they’re getting weirder as well. Have we hit the Golden Age of pumpkin spice, or have we taken the trend too far? Before you make your decision, check out the newest and most outlandish pumpkin spice products for those of you living the PSL (Pumpkin Spice Lifestyle).

Pumpkin Spice Perfume

Demeter Fragrances (Photo: Demeter Fragrances)

Why eat a pumpkin pie when you can smell like one? Demeter is a New York based fragrance company that makes dozens of scents from apple blossom to pizza. According to a study on their website, “the smell of Pumpkin Pie increases arousal in men by 40%.”

Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm

(Photo: Burt's Bees)

Have you ever gulped down a Pumpkin Spice Latte and thought “Wow, I wish my mouth could smell like this forever?” Well, this lip balm from Burt’s Bees just might be your product.

Pumpkin Spice Deodorant

Native Deodorant (Photo: Native Deodorant)

If perfume and lip balm aren’t enough, you can now make sure that you even sweat pumpkin spice. Round out your bath and body routine with Native’s Pumpkin Spice Latte stick deodorant.

Pumpkin Spice Cough Drops

Seasonal colds mark the transition from summer to colder fall and winter weather just as much as the pumpkin\ spice craze does, and now thanks to CVS, you’ll still be festive even when you’re sick.

I'm pretty sure the sole reason why I've had a sore throat since Friday is that my immune system wants me to buy these CVS pumpkin spice cough drops. Well immune system, it's not happening. Menthol and pumpkin sound horrible together. A post shared by @candyhunting on Sep 3, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

Pumpkin Spice Protein Powder

NutraBio, Amazon (Photo: Nutrabio, Amazon)

Don’t worry if sugary lattes aren’t compatible with your diet. You can now buy 5 lbs of pumpkin spice protein powder on Amazon.

Pumpkin spray-on spice

(Photo: Simply Beyond)

If the outrageous amount of pumpkin spice products are still not enough for you, never fear. Now you can make anything pumpkin spice with this spray. Popcorn? Veggies? Boring office sandwich? Transform your mundane meals to a pumpkin spice meal.

Pumpkin spice dog treats

(Photo: Chewy.Com)

You don’t even have to be human to hop on the pumpkin spice bandwagon.

Pumpkin spice seasoned roasted crickets

(Photo: Edibleinsects.com)

What’s worse about this product: the fact that you’re eating crickets or the fact that they’re pumpkin spiced?

Pumpkin Spice Wine

Rainy Monday vibes A post shared by The California Fruit Wine Co. (@cfwco) on Jan 4, 2016 at 5:07pm PST

Switch up those pumpkin spice coffee breaks with a pumpkin spice happy hour.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA