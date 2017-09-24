WWII vet takes a knee in support of protesting athletes

A picture of a 97-year-old World War II veteran showcasing his support for those taking a knee has gone viral.
His grandson, Brennan Gilmore, posted a picture on his Twitter of the vet kneeling.
The picture has over 232,000 likes and 91,000 retweets.
The caption reads, "My grandpa is a 97-year-old WWII vet & Missouri farmer who wanted to join w/ those who #TakeaKnee: "those kids have every right to protest.".
My grandpa is a 97 year-old WWII vet & Missouri farmer who wanted to join w/ those who #TakeaKnee: "those kids have every right to protest." pic.twitter.com/LurCj7SLUB— Brennan Gilmore (@brennanmgilmore) September 24, 2017
