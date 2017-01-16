Where the best tech jobs are: 'Phoenix is huge'

(Photo: Thinkstock)

LOS ANGELES - Where are the best tech jobs?

Jason Nazar, an Entrepreneur in Residence for the City of Los Angeles and creator of the upcoming TechFairLA, offers his take on where the best jobs in tech are. His list includes Austin, Texas, Boulder, Colorado, Phoenix and La La Land, and he tells why on an episode of the #TalkingTech podcast.

"Phoenix is huge," he says. "Tech companies are investing heavily in Phoenix. It's hot, but it's not cold weather," and the cost of living is less expensive than a San Francisco or New York, he adds.

In the next few years, Nazar sees more tech investment outside the three major areas of San Francisco (home to Google, Apple and Facebook,) Los Angeles (Snapchat, Tinder) and New York (Kickstarter.) "You'll see more startups, more people investing in new skills, across the United States."

Nazar's January 26 TechFair, he says, will be the largest ever tech job fair, with a twist--some of the biggest names in tech, including Snapchat, Tinder and Dollar Shave Club, will all be represented, under one roof. He's got some 150 companies on hand to meet with prospective employees and admission is free.

