Water up to their necks, cowboys rescue Houston horses

A handful of Houston horses are on high ground after cowboys jumped into action.

A man who lives in Cleveland, Texas helped to rescue the livestock. The cowboy went out on horseback to help with the rescue efforts.

In video of the rescue, you can see the horses trotting though water up to their necks.

Thousands of pets, livestock and other animals can be affected by sever weather events like Harvey.

According to the American Society For The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, in 2006 Hurricane Katrina left some 250,000 dogs and cats dead or displaced.

