WATCH LIVE: Wait for hatching of second Florida eaglet continues

One eaglet has finally hatched! (Photo: Tara Tanner)

NAPLES, Fla. - If you've been on hatch watch, like we have, the wait is finally over for one of the hatchlings! On Thursday, we noticed a crack in one of the eggs. Then yesterday, a hole opened up. Then Saturday morning, the new eaglet arrived!

You can see live streaming video of the growing family on the stream below. At this point, the second egg hasn't begun to hatch. We'll keep an eye on it throughout the weekend.

Russ Ochs, with the Audubon Society and McGough Nature Park in Largo says, once born, the eaglets will eat anything that crawls, including squirrels, small rabbits, rats, moles or mice. The parents will take turns going out and getting food for the newly-hatched eaglets. He says they will stay in the nest with their parents until they're fully grown and can fly, at about three months.

The eagle parents, Harriet and M15, took turns incubating their young by maintaining the necessary 105-degree temperature the embryos need for proper development. The eagles continued to nurture their eggs until they felt movement and the chick scratched the inside the surface of the egg to break out.

Viewers can watch and track all the action of “Hatch Watch 2016” by following the official SWFL Eagle Cam website, the official Facebook page, Twitter feed, Instagram account, Tumblr page and YouTube channel. Teachers or groups looking to use the cam as an educational resource or class project can contact the SWFEC at info@southwestfloridaeaglcam.com.

Since its inception in September 2012, the Eagle Cam has received more than 60 million views from more than 190 different countries worldwide.

Want to watch more nature live? Check out some of these cams...

Live video by Animal Planet L!ve

Broadcast live streaming video on Ustream

Copyright 2016 Naples Daily News