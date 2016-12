Warrant: Officer arrested, accused of sex with girlfriend's 13-year-old daughter

Jesus Gonzazlez mug shot (PHOTO: BCSO) (Photo: BCSO, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - A law enforcement officer was arrested and accused of continuous sexual assault of a child, according to police.

The San Antonio Police Department said the officer in question does not work for SAPD, but did confirm he is an officer. However, police have not confirmed where he works as of Thursday morning.

Jesus Gonzalez, 42, is accused of having sex with his girlfriend's 13-year-old daughter.

According to an arrest warrant, the teen told investigators that she and Gonzalez had sexual contact more than 20 times.

SAPD also said Gonzalez was in full uniform and armed with a gun when San Antonio police confronted him regarding these allegations.

Police said Gonzalez told the girl he loved her and wanted to marry her. According to the warrant, most of the sexual encounters happened at a residence in San Antonio's Medical Center. One incident reportedly happened during a vacation.

The two kept in touch through Instagram and the Kik app. Police also said the girl sent the officer lewd photos and videos.

The warrant states this abuse happened while Gonzalez was romantically involved with the girl's mother over a year-and-a-half period.

Gonzalez is being held at the Bexar County Jail on $75,000 bond.

(© 2016 KENS)