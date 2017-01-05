Video streamed live appears to show torture of teen in Chicago

A still image from video obtained by Chicago NBC affiliate WMAQ which appears to show a man being tortured in Chicago.

CHICAGO - Charges are expected to be filed against four people who allegedly tortured an 18-year-old man live on Facebook.

Police say the video is credible and are calling the incident a "brutal act" that was "broadcast for the entire world to see."

it's difficult to watch, but police say this video streamed live on Facebook shows a white man with special needs being tortured by a group of four African Americans.

"It's sickening," said Superintendent Eddie Johnson with the Chicago Police Department. "I'm not going to say it shocked me, but it was sickening."

A group of two men and two women are seen laughing while hitting the victim, slicing his clothing and cutting his hair until his scalp bleeds.

Police found the 18-yr old victim from Crystal Lake, Ill. walking Tuesday in the 3400 block of West Lexington Street in Chicago.

He led them to the nearby residence where the torture took place.

"He is an acquaintance of one of these suspects and apparently they met out in the suburbs," said Commander Kevin Duffin of the Chicago Police Department. "These subjects then stole a van out in the suburbs and brought him into Chicago."

In the video, the suspects repeatedly use profanity toward white people and President-elect Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, police stopped short of calling it a hate crime.

"That certainly will be part of whether or not a hate crime, if we seek a hate crime, to determine whether or not this is sincere or just stupid ranting and raving," said Duffin.

"I think some of it is just stupidity," said Johnson. "People just ranting about something they think might make a headline."

Police say the suspects eventually let the victim go. The details of his nightmare are sparking widespread shock and outrage.

"No matter what race, creed or color you are, we're all human, nobody needs to go through this," said Chicago resident Andrew Holmes.

The victim was taken to the hospital. He's traumatized, but physically OK.

Police say all four suspects are still in custody.

