VIDEO: New Orleans squirrel attack caught on camera; at least 6 have been hurt

A squirrel in Lake Vista, possibly one of four who have allegedly attacked some residents.

NEW ORLEANS - Three squirrels have been apprehended and the number of attacks by the animals in Lake Vista may be as high as six, including one that was caught on camera.

Squirrels attacks in the Lake Vista area prompted the New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control to put out traps near St. Pius Catholic Church Wednesday.

At least three squirrels were caught in the traps.

. @PMurphyWWL We put our best team on the case, and 3 of the squirrels in question have been apprehended. #PromisesMadePromisesKept https://t.co/CGbv5HR16H — Mitch Landrieu (@MayorLandrieu) September 13, 2017

Up to six cases of aggressive squirrels attacking people in the Lake Vista area have been reported. In one case, a man was bitten and has been undergoing rabies shots.

In another case, two parishioners were attacked in the parking lot of St. Pius X Catholic Church.

​A video surfaced Wednesday of a man filming a squirrel before the animal ran up, jumped onto his leg and proceeded to climb up the victim.

"It didn't seem like it was crazy or rabid or anything," said Ivan Horner, who along with his 90-year-old mother, was accosted by the squirrel. "It just walked real slowly and it just followed us like dogs or cats do down the lane."

Claudia Riegel of the Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board said the aggressive squirrels are probably the result of people feeding them.

"I think it’s important since this was an unprovoked attack to collect some of those squirrels and send them in for testing."

© 2017 WWL-TV