VIDEO: 2 deputies brawl in jail

Screen capture of video footage showing two deputies fighting at the Hardin County Jail. (Photo: Kentucky's Hardin County Jail)

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. - A deputy jailer has been arrested and suspended with pay after a fight with a sheriff's deputy inside Kentucky's Hardin County Jail.

Deputy Jailer Joe Funk was arrested on Feb. 8 after the dispute with Deputy Clennon Smith, who was turning over inmate property, according to a press release from the jail. Funk was suspended the next day.

The fight was caught on camera from the booking area of the detention center.

Jailer Danny Allen and Hardin County Sheriff John Ward would not say if Smith and Funk had issues in the past.

Smith is still on the job.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2lOFB4i

(© 2017 KPNX)