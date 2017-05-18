(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2016 Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz says he will resign from Congress, raising questions about probe of Trump-Russia ties.

In a press release to his constituents, Chaffetz said it was time to move on from Congress.

"As you know, after careful consideration and long discussion with my wife, Julie, we agree the time has come for us to move on from this part of our life," he wrote.

