US Border Patrol gets a new leader

Longtime Border Patrol official, Ronald Vitiello, named chief of agency on Jan. 31, 2017. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection via Twitter)

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A longtime Border Patrol official who is backed by the agents' union has been named chief of the agency, less than a week after his predecessor resigned under pressure.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday on Twitter that Ronald Vitiello has been appointed to lead the agency at a time when President Donald Trump has pledged to erect a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico and add 5,000 agents from the current level of about 20,000.

I am pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Vitiello as U.S. Border Patrol Chief—KM #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/OY5lZxw9rd — CBP (@CustomsBorder) January 31, 2017

The National Border Patrol Council -- an early and outspoken backer of Donald Trump's presidential bid -- openly supported Vitiello for the job and pushed for the ouster of his predecessor, Mark Morgan, who resigned last week at the request of the new administration.

