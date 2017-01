Verizon storefront. (Photo: Consumer Reports)

It's going to cost more to upgrade to a new phone on Verizon.

The company quietly raised the fee from $20 to $30 last week, so many customers probably haven't noticed yet.

Verizon started imposing the upgrade fee last year.

At the time, a leaked memo said the move was to cover increasing costs related to customers switching their phones.

