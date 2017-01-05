Unexpected delivery in a Nissan showroom.

Baby born in Nissan showroom. (Photo: WPXI)

PITTSBURGH - A couple arrived at Pittsburgh's Cochran Nissan Monday and ended up leaving with much more than a vehicle.

Adam and Amanda Sherman, both of Slippery Rock, went to the dealership Monday afternoon to have their Nissan Titan serviced.

Adam Sherman said he and his 14-month-old son were with a service advisor when someone came out of the service area and said that a woman just had a baby in the bathroom. He had missed a text message from his wife.

"It was just insanely fast. You hear about those stories on TV. I guess I'm one of them now," Adam Sherman said. "Her due date was January 8."

Sales Manager Doug Ward said he heard a single scream and someone informed him of what happened. He then notified the store's general sales manager, Brett Lewis, who he said didn't believe him.

“When the ambulance came, he said, ‘Oh, I guess you weren't kidding,’” Ward said.

