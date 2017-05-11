Trump: FBI was in turmoil
President Trump describes former FBI Director James Comey as a "showboat, a grandstander" and claims the "FBI was in turmoil" prior to his firing as calls for an independent probe into his campaign's possible ties to Russia grow. NBC's Lester Holt report
KPNX 4:22 PM. MST May 11, 2017
