Trump: FBI was in turmoil

President Trump describes former FBI Director James Comey as a "showboat, a grandstander" and claims the "FBI was in turmoil" prior to his firing as calls for an independent probe into his campaign's possible ties to Russia grow. NBC's Lester Holt report

KPNX 4:22 PM. MST May 11, 2017

