Tostitos' new bag wants to fight drunk post-Super Bowl driving

Tostitos may not be advertising in this year's Super Bowl, but it still plans to have its presence felt during, and after, the "Big Game."

In an attempt to raise awareness for responsible driving, the chip maker has partnered with Mother's Against Drunk Driving and Uber to create "alcohol sensor bags," special Tostitos bags that can tell if you've been drinking while watching the Patriots take on the Falcons.

"We wanted to make sure that as people were celebrating, they were also partying responsibly," says Jennifer Saenz, chief marketing officer for Tostitos maker Frito-Lay. "We thought it was an opportunity to begin a conversation with consumers about drinking and driving, and about responsibility, in a really fun and engaging way."

As nifty as it sounds, don't look for these at your local grocery. The bags won't be sold to the public, though USA TODAY was able to get its hands on one of them and can confirm that it does indeed work.

The bag is not a breathalyzer and won't give you an exact measurement of your blood alcohol level, instead opting to look for traces of adult beverages in your breath.

A sensor at the top measures your breath, while lights below the logo flash the results. If the bag doesn't detect alcohol, the front will light up green. If alcohol is present then the front of the bag will flash a red steering wheel with a "don't drink and drive" message along the bottom.

On the plus side, the front will also flash an Uber code that you can use to get a discount for an Uber ride to help get you home.

"We wanted to really think beyond the Super Bowl, beyond Houston, and think about what impact we could make in other settings," says Saenz about the inspiration behind the bag. "For us it was a pretty natural thought to land on those parties that people are having on gameday," continues Saenz, noting that "more often than not there's alcoholic beverages there."

While the Frito-Lay won't be selling the bags, the company will be giving out 25,000 $10 Uber discounts to those who purchase any of its chips between now and the Super Bowl as part of its effort to make sure people get home safely.

The codes, which will work for both new and existing Uber users, can be activated by simply typing in the last five digits of the bag of chips' UPC barcode after the Super Bowl ends.

To help further raise awareness for the partnership the company has partnered with Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker on a video spot. Walker lost an aunt and uncle to a drunk driver following the 2013 Super Bowl, which he played in as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

"We want to make sure everyone gets home safely," says Saenz.

