The next total solar eclipse in North America will be April 8, 2024

Solar eclipse reaches totality as seen from Silverton, Oregon on Aug. 21, 2017. (Photo: KGW)

The last total solar eclipse to hit the mainland United States before Monday was in 1979.

The next one will come in less than seven years on April 8, 2024.

That eclipse, like Monday's, won't include Arizona in its path of totality. Instead, it will come up through western Mexico and Texas before moving north into the Great Lakes region and out of North America through southeastern Canada.

But also like Monday's eclipse, Arizona will be able to see a partial eclipse in 2024, according to timeanddate.com.

An annular solar eclipse will also be visible in Arizona Oct. 14, 2023, per Time and Date.

