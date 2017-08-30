KPNX
Close
Weather Alert Excessive Heat Warning
Close

Teens lift car off unconscious dad's head

The man was taking his boat out of the water when the gears on his truck got stuck.

WMC (NBC) , KPNX 10:01 AM. MST August 30, 2017

(WMC) A 14-year-old son and his two friends saved his dad's life during a terrifying boat ramp accident last weekend.

Bob Staub says he wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for his son, Nick, and his two best friends, Riley Goff and Paul Husband.

"Yeah, they are heroes," Bob says.

While out on Tunica Lake along the Mississippi-Arkansas border, this past weekend, the group ran into some trouble.

Staub was taking the boat out of the water when the gears of his SUV got stuck.

He said he went under the car to manually fix the problem, only to realize that he forgot to pull the emergency brake.

That's when the SUV tire rolled on his head, leaving him unconscious and stuck in between the concrete and truck tire. 

Read more: http://bit.ly/2xuHbee

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories