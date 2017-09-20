Teen fights for life after peanut allergy reaction

Photos of Jacob McDonald

MINNEAPOLIS - Dassel-Cokato High School sophomore Jacob McDonald remains in critical condition at Children's Hospital in Minneapolis after he suffered an allergic reaction to peanuts.

From Children's Hospital where she hasn't left her son's side, Bonni Halverson is praying and asking others to do the same.

"It's just a waiting game. Hoping for a miracle here too," Halverson said.

Bonnie says her son Jacob McDonald has always been allergic to peanuts and has always been careful.

"So careful. He reads labels. I read. We don't have anything in our house. Just so careful. So it's just really hard," she said.

But Saturday night at a friend's house Bonni says he ate a cookie -- that contained a peanut -- and he came home an hour later and began vomiting.

"We got him an EpiPen, got him right to the hospital. And then it immediately impacted his lungs while we were at the hospital, and the lungs not working put him into cardiac arrest," Halverson said.

Because there was a lack of oxygen, she says they're now testing brain activity and hoping for good news.

Jacob has a younger brother and sister. His mother calls him a hard worker who lifts up others around him.

"He's just an amazing amazing kid," she said.

That's why hundreds came out Tuesday night for a vigil at Dassel-Cokato High school, praying, and helping give this mother hope.

"It's overwhelming and it makes me tear up every time I think of all the support and everything. It makes us feel like people's arms are around us and we can still hope," Halverson said.

