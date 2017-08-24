Teen arrested for punching teacher in class

Cell phone screen shot of student punching teacher at a high school in Milwaukee. (Photo: WTMJ)

A Milwaukee high school student has been arrested for attacking a teacher in the middle of class.

Cell phone video captured the exact moments the 16-year-old student went from a confrontation with a teacher to knocking him down and punching him over and over.

Police say the case against the teen should be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office soon for possible charges of battery to a school district official.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2vj8Qxt

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM