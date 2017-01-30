Super Bowl consumer spending on the decline

Football mascot. (Photo: NBC)

HOUSTON - A third of all Americans will sit down in front of a TV this Sunday for the Super Bowl, but chances are it won't be their own.

A National Retail Federation survey finds more than half will be watching someplace other than their home.

"More people are actually planning to attend a house party for the Super Bowl or visit their local bar," says the federation's Ana Serafin-Smith.

That's one of the reasons why overall Super Bowl spending will be down this year. Fewer new TV sets are being purchased.

You don't have to go to the game to spend money.

"It's the day to invite over your friends and family to watch with you, and that means entertaining with food and drink," said Daina Falk, founder of HungryFan.com and author of "The Hungry Fan's Game Day Cookbook."

Viewers spent an average of $82.19 on food, décor and team apparel for last year's Super Bowl, according to the National Retail Federation. (The group's estimates for 2017 are out Jan. 24.)

We also spend a lot on social lubricants. Super Bowl beer sales alone approach $600 million, according to InfoScan Reviews, and another $110 million is spent on liquor and spirits. "Beer is sort of the quintessential gameday beverage in America," Falk said. "While wine and other spirits have grown in popularity, it's tough to imagine they could overtake beer."

Another finding in the Retail Federation's poll of 7,600 consumers is that a fourth of all viewers say they tune in just for the commercials.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2kBCIz9



Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved