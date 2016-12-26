Study: Strong link between sleep and brain injury recovery

There's a strong link between sleep patterns and recovery for patients with traumatic brain injuries.
Canadian researchers followed 30 people hospitalized for a moderate to severe brain injury.
As time went on, the patients' thinking abilities and sleep problems improved at the same time.
Experts say more studies are needed to figure out why sleep and brain recovery are intertwined.
