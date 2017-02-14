Students honor veterans with Valentine's Day cards in Wisconsin

Veterans in Wisconsin receive Valentine's Day cards at Merrimac Community Charter School. (Photo: WMTV)

MERRIMAC, Wis. - Students at Wisconsin's Merrimac Community Charter School presented a group of veterans with Valentine's Day cards Monday.

Korean War veteran Maurice Nolden was grateful for the gesture.

"We just didn't get that when we came home," he said."When I came back from Korea, my wife and two kids met me at the airport."

This is the main reason school counselor Tom Steward organized the event.

"There's a lot of fellows and ladies that are out there in our community that are not recognized," said Steward. "So we decided, lets change it up a bit this time."

