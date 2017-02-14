KPNX
Students honor veterans with Valentine's Day cards in Wisconsin

Students presented a group of veterans with Valentine's cards at Merrimac Community Charter School.

February 14, 2017

MERRIMAC, Wis. - Students at Wisconsin's Merrimac Community Charter School presented a group of  veterans with Valentine's Day cards Monday.
 
Korean War veteran Maurice Nolden was grateful for the gesture.
 
"We just didn't get that when we came home," he said."When I came back from Korea, my wife and two kids met me at the airport."
 
This is the main reason school counselor Tom Steward organized the event.
 
"There's a lot of fellows and ladies that are out there in our community that are not recognized," said Steward. "So we decided, lets change it up a bit this time."
 
 

