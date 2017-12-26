Spending the holidays with loved ones who suffer from Alzheimer's

Family celebrates holidays with family member suffering from Alzheimers. (Photo: KPRC)

HOUSTON - For a family that has someone with Alzheimer's, the holidays can mean hurt feelings when they forget who you are, when they yell at you or repeatedly ask the same questions.

One family from Texas explained the main ways they handle these harder times of the year.

Kelly's kids were young when their grandma was diagnosed, but they understand the disease through open dialogue.

"You got to step into her world and try to look at what's going on through her eyes," said Kelly's father, John Sachs.

Houston Methodist clinical social worker Rebecca Axline says the family is doing everything right.

Experts say Alzheimer's patients can have memories from long ago easier than recent memories and you can still include family members on holiday traditions by asking them multiple-choice questions, like "Do you like green Christmas trees or sparkly ones?'

