Ski patrol rescues boy hanging from ski lift

A boy hanging by his backpack off the ski lift at Sundance Ski Resort. (Photo: Clint Ashmead)

PROVO, Utah - Ski patrol rescued a boy after he found himself dangling from a ski lift by his backpack Monday.

Clint Ashmead captured the rescue on video at the Sundance Ski Resort in Provo, Utah. Ashmead says he was on the lift when it stopped.

A boy, 10-12 years old, was stuck dangling by his backpack on the lift.

The lift operators put a mat under the boy, then put a ladder up to the chair. Two operators were able to pull the boy up to the chair. The rescue took six minutes, Ashmead said.

