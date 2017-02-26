Skateboarding Jesus turns heads

(WKYC) From regular sneakers to sandals.

A quick change and heads begin to turn towards the man who some are calling 'Longboard Jesus.'

"I heard of the legend," said UA student Nathan Ray. "And then found out he was in my math class."

While some may identify him as "Longboard Jesus," he's actually 20-year-old Joe Gerin, who says he's not looking to offend anyone. He simply wants to make people smile.

It all started on Halloween in 2015...

"I got a nine-dollar costume from like Halloween Spirit. It's just a robe and red stash. And then I put on some sandals, because I already have the beard and mustache."

The attention quickly followed after a couple of videos made by his friend Bill Schulz of TDZ Productions went viral on social media.

