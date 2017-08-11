Sisters rescue baby who survived 3 days inside a garbage bag

Kayla and Karen Seals receive outpouring of support after rescuing an 8-month-old baby abandoned outside of their Elmira, New York home. (Photo: WETM/NBC)

(WETM) A "miracle baby" is recovering at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York after she spent three days outside in a garbage bag.

Neighbors Kayla and Karen Seals, Noril Washington and Rahine Bowman found the 8-month-old girl alive when they heard a suspicious noise near their Elmira home Tuesday afternoon.

The neighbors took the child, called 911, and began to administer aid until emergency personnel arrived on scene.

Since then, they are being hailed heroes and received an outpouring of community support.

Carol Houssock is one of many showing gratitude. When Houssock saw Kayla's eyeglasses were broken on television, she made an appointment and took Kayla out to get new glasses Thursday afternoon.

"The story was so touching and to see this woman with broken glasses, I thought that's the least I could do," said Houssock. "Look what she's done, this isn't about me, it's about this community we live in and I just hope more people help her and her sister and that baby."

