Selena Quintanilla's brother one of Texas county's Most Wanted

NUECES COUNTY, Texas - Selena Quintanilla’s brother is one of Nueces County’s top 10 most wanted.

Abraham Quintanilla is wanted for not paying child support, according to a flyer posted on the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

See the full list below:

If you have any information on any of the suspects contact 1-800-827-8477 and you could be entitled to a cash reward.

