Search for two-legged dog has happy ending

The search for Duncan, the world-famous two-legged dog, ended happily on Saturday.

Duncan went missing after his family's truck hit a bison in Fremont County, between Island Park, Idaho, and West Yellowstone, Montana.

According to a release issued by Panda Paws Rescue, owned by Amanda Giese, the truck rolled over three times. Duncan and two other dogs were ejected. Human members of the family were injured, but are expected to recover.

Two of the three dogs were found shortly after the crash, but Duncan was missing for several hours.

A good Samaritan saw Duncan in a dirt-and-rock quarry about two miles from the accident scene.

