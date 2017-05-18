Rocker Chris Cornell dies at age 52

Singer Chris Cornell performs at Prophets of Rage and Friends' Anti Inaugural Ball at the Taragram Ballroom on Jan. 20, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

According to his representative, rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died at age 52.



In a statement to The Associated Press, Brian Bumbery says Cornell died Wednesday night in Detroit.



Bumbery called the death "sudden and unexpected" and said his wife and family were shocked by it. The statement said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and asked for privacy.

As the lead singer for Seattle-based Soundgarden, Cornell helped architect the 90’s grunge rock movement. He was also a Grammy award-winning, Golden Globe nominated singer, songwriter, guitarist, composer and lyricist.

In addition, Cornell became involved in philanthropy and started the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation to support children facing challenges, including homelessness, poverty, abuse and neglect.

Several artists have tweeted their respects to Cornell:

Rest In Peace Chris Cornell you were a legend. — RonnieRadke (@RonnieRadke) May 18, 2017

Tears in my eyes that this is your last ever tweet. We played here with u guys in 1992 😢thanks for your pipes @chriscornell u will b missed https://t.co/Xgbann0hd4 — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) May 18, 2017

PHOTOS: Soundgarden, Audioslave singer Chris Cornell

© 2017 Associated Press