Rocker Chris Cornell dies at 52 of suicide

Singer Chris Cornell performs at Prophets of Rage and Friends' Anti Inaugural Ball at the Taragram Ballroom on Jan. 20, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) - A medical examiner has determined that Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell killed himself in a Detroit hotel room following a concert.

A full autopsy report was not yet completed Thursday afternoon.

Two Detroit newspapers had earlier cited a police spokesman Cornell was found with "a band around his neck."

A different Detroit Police spokesman, Michael Woody, told The Associated Press Thursday that he could not confirm that Cornell died with a band around his neck.

The Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit police social media manager Dontae Freeman said Cornell was found dead in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel with "a band around his neck." The Detroit News cited Freeman in a similar report.

The 52-year-old Cornell had just performed with Soundgarden at Detroit's Fox Theatre.

For those looking for help:

Crisis Text Line: Text 741-741 from anywhere in the USA, anytime, about any type of crisis.

Lifeline Crisis Chat: Chat online with a specialist who can provide emotional support, crisis intervention, and suicide prevention services

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

© 2017 Associated Press