Robber apologizes: 'Sorry. God bless you, ma'am'

A woman trying to make sense of her ordeal after she was held at gunpoint by two armed robbers who apologized.

Coreen Zell, WTMJ (NBC) , KPNX 4:33 PM. MST February 24, 2017

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A Milwaukee, Wisconsin woman who was held at gunpoint is trying to make sense of the ordeal after two sympathetic men apologized and let her go unharmed.

"Who's going to believe that somebody puts a gun to your face and says 'God bless you' without blowing you away afterwards?" Kristy Welch said.

The entire incident was captured by her home security system.

Kristy said the surveillance video doesn't show her watching the suspects run down the alley.

"They yelled again 'God bless you,' and they both apologized, which to me doesn't make a lot of sense," she said.

