Road rage ends in Walmart parking lot brawl

Security camera shows a truck and a car hit each other head-on in a Walmart parking lot in Florida. (Photo: WFLA)

CLEARWATER, Fla.- Police in Clearwater, Florida are investigating a road rage incident that left two vehicles damaged last Wednesday.

Investigators released surveillance video provided by Walmart, where the incident ended.

Detectives say David Blakenship slammed his truck into the other driver's car.

"These two individuals ended up in a parking lot. They never should have been there. It never should have escalated to that and you never ever use your motor vehicle as a weapon to hit somebody else," said Rob Shaw with the Clearwater Police Department.

Blakenship was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, but he says it was a misunderstanding.

"I pulled the U-turn, coming around and there he was right in front of me. I don't know if I hit the brakes or the gas, slipped off the foot, I can't say," said Blakenship.

