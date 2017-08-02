Quinnipiac poll: President Trump's job approval sinks to 33%

President Trump speaks Thursday morning.

A growing majority of American aren't fans of how President Trump is doing his job, according to a new poll out Wednesday.

Per the Quinnipiac Poll, only 33% approve of how Trump is doing his job, compared to 61% who disapprove. That's down from June 29, when the poll found Trump had a 40% job approval rating, with 55% saying they disapproved.

These newest numbers are the lowest approval and highest disapproval numbers from this particular poll that Trump has received since his inauguration.

The poll also found that several negative views of the president

• 54% said they were embarrassed to have him as president

• 57% said they he was abusing the powers of his office

• 60% said they believed he was above the law

• 71% said Trump was not levelheaded

• 62% said Trump was not honest

• 63% said Trump did not have good leadership skills

• 59% said he did not care about average Americans

• 63% said he did not share their values

"It's hard to pick what is the most alarming number in the troubling trail of new lows for President Donald Trump," poll assistant director Tim Malloy said in a statement. "Profound embarrassment over his performance in office and deepening concerns over his level-headedness have to raise the biggest heads."

The poll did find two positive views of the president's traits: 58% said the president was strong and 55% said he was intelligent.

The poll surveyed 1,125 voters around the country from July 27 to Aug. 1. It has a margin of error of 3.4 points.

Read the full poll results here.

