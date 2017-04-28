Pregnant 13-year-old missing in South Carolina

Irma Orozco-Razo (Photo: Aiken County Department Safety)

Aiken County, SC (WLTX) - Aiken Public Safety officers say they're searching for a missing 13-year-old who's five and a half months pregnant.

Officers say they got a call Thursday that Irma Orozco-Razo had run away. According to police, the girl got dropped off at the bus stop at Kennedy Middle School, but never went inside.

The girl had been staying at Helping Hands, an agency that helps abused, abandoned, or neglected children. Employees said the girl told other students on the bus that she was going to McDonald's to meet her boyfriend and go back to Mexico.

The girl is pregnant with her boyfriend's baby, according to investigators, and they believe she may be with him. He's been identified as 18-year-old Jose Armando Alcazar Augustin, and the county says they have two warrants out on him.

Orozco-Razo is 5-foot-1 and weighs 132 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen her is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. People can remain anonymous, and may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

© 2017 WLTX-TV