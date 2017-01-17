Police officer shot outside Dallas; suspect barricaded

The scene where an officer was reportedly shot in Little Elm, Texas Jan. 17, 2017. (Photo: WFAA)

A Little Elm, Texas detective has been shot, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office told 12 News partner station WFAA.

Fire Chief Brian Roach named Jerry Walker as the officer shot during a press conference Tuesday evening.

Roach says Walker's condition can not be released at this time.

Officers responded to a report of an individual with a gun in the 1400 block of Turtle Cove just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, officials said. After police told the suspect to drop the gun, he ran inside the home and began shooting at officers, DCSO Lt. Orlando Hinojosa said. One officer was shot.

A man claiming to have witnessed the encounter said he heard one initial gunshot, and then an flurry of three or four gunshots with an officer hiding behind a truck in a driveway.

Walker was shot in the upper body and was careflighted to Denton Regional Hospital where he is surrounded by family, friends and fellow officers.

Police were trying to make contact with the suspect, who was barricaded inside a home near Waterview and Turtle Cove. A Twitter account for the City of Little Elm called it an "active shooter situation in the area of Lobo and Eldorado."

Police activity unfolding in that area caused school bus delays at multiple nearby Little Elm ISD schools. As a precaution, students were being held at Lakeside, Powell and Zellars until the situation was cleared.

Little Elm ISD later tweeted it was releasing buses from Lakeside and Powell, but students who walk home were still being held at the school.

We are releasing buses from LMS & Powell - We are still holding students who walk home. Parents are free to come get their children. — Little Elm ISD (@leisd) January 17, 2017

Schools are no longer on lockdown at this time. The students who typically walk home had to be picked up by parents.

The district issued the following statement on their website:

We have been notified by police of an incident in the neighborhood near Waterview and Turtle Cove that is preventing traffic flow from around that area. We are keeping the students at Lakeside Middle School, Powell, and Zellars until we hear from police that the area is cleared and safe to enter. Students who are bus riders and even students who walk home will be getting home late today due to this event. This will cause delays in buses at the High School.

The suspect is still held up in his home, Roach says this continues to be an active scene. Residents of the area that were evacuated have been taken to the Little Elm Senior Citizen Center.

Authorities from The Colony, Denton County and Frisco Police are assisting with the situation.

(© 2017 WFAA)