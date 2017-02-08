Police: Missing teen's body found behind school

Mike Deflin

HOUSTON - The body of a missing 14-year-old boy was found behind a northwest side Houston Catholic church and school Wednesday morning.

The school groundskeeper saw the teen near some bleachers and thought he was asleep. After cleaning up graffiti the teen apparently left on the school, the groundskeeper went to check on him again and realized he was dead. He called police.

Police responded to St. Jerome's Church in the 8800 block of Kempwood Drive west of Bingle Road around 10 a.m.

Police say the teen was a runaway reported missing on Tuesday.

Family members identified him as Mike Deflin. He was a student at Northbrook High School.

Alcohol poisoning may have been a factor in his death, investigators tell 12 News partner stationKHOU. Several empty beer cans and spray paint cans were found at the scene.

