Police arrest chase suspect with Arizona plates in Los Angeles area

A pickup truck in Los Angeles May 10, 2017. (Photo: KNBC)

Police pursued and arrested the driver of a white pickup truck with Arizona license plates in the Los Angeles area Wednesday evening.

The driver, a robbery suspect wearing a white graphic T-shirt, a hat and jeans, got out of the vehicle and complied with police commands. Officers took him into custody and searched him.

He was speaking on his cell phone when he got out of the truck.

Prior to stopping, the truck was driving very slowly on residential streets.

According to KNBC, the driver went through a car wash and into oncoming traffic.

